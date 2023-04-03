Kathy Judith Brick

OWATONNA — Kathleen "Kathy" Judith Brick died April 1, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home (1603 Austin Road, Owatonna). Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may greet the family beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, April 5, until the time of service at the funeral home.

