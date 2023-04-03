OWATONNA — Kathleen "Kathy" Judith Brick died April 1, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home (1603 Austin Road, Owatonna). Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may greet the family beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, April 5, until the time of service at the funeral home.
Kathy was born January 2, 1963, to Bill and Jeanne (Hayes) Brick at the Owatonna Hospital. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1981. Kathy earned her BA in Business Management from the College of St. Catherine in 1985. While attending St. Catherine, Kathy also earned a second degree in Political Science. Kathy spent three years in the Peace Corps serving in Moldova, helping develop business infrastructure in the former Soviet Republic. When she returned, the Peace Corps sent her to the New School in New York City where she earned a Master's Degree in Non-Profit Organizational Management. Kathy returned to Minnesota, obtaining a position with a former employer Gelco Payment Systems. She spent the next twenty years working both in person and eventually remotely after the company was purchased by Concur/SAP.
Kathy had a series of health concerns over the past three years. She was diagnosed with ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia) and was using a variety of medications to keep her platelet counts at a level where she was stable. A year ago, she had an episode where she had to be hospitalized with blood clots in her brain. She recovered and was doing very well until about six weeks ago when her platelet counts became unstable again. Kathy had a stroke on March 19, 2023, and was hospitalized at Abbott Northwestern Hospital until she passed on April 1, 2023.
Kathy loved spending time with her best friend and mother, Jeanne. They enjoyed watching home improvement shows, traveling the world, and simply liked being in each other's company. Kathy traveled with those she loved, but also enjoyed traveling independently to several different countries exploring cultures and meeting new people.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Jeanne Brick, her brother, Fred Brick, her sister-in-law Kim Brick, multiple nieces and nephews, and cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, William Brick. She will be loved and missed always.
