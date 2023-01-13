Kathleen Staska

OWATONNA — Kathleen Claire (Evans) Staska, 92, of Owatonna, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home surround by family.
She was born January 4, 1931 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Robert and Julia (Clark) Evans. On March 24, 1951 she married Berlyn W. Staska of Owatonna, at the Associated Church in Owatonna. Kathleen attended Owatonna High School and graduated in 1949. After graduation she attended Mankato Teachers College for two years. Kathleen was a life member of the Associated Church and had served on many church committee's over the years. She had spent over 4,000 hours with a support group called Contact. She also served as an advocate for battered women and help to establish the Crisis Resource Center; 6 years on the Citizen Social Service Advisory Board; 12 years on the Steele County Planning Commission; and served two terms on the Southern Minnesota Mental Health Association. She was a member of the Senior Place, charter member of the Owatonna Arts Center, a member of the Steele County Historical Society, and a charter member as well as a lifetime member of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary. She was also involved in Habitat for Humanity and served many years as an election judge and 15 years with the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. In 1974 Kathleen was instrumental in setting up the Meals-on-Wheels program in Owatonna and continued to deliver meals until her passing.
On April 20, 1991 she was the recipient of the Golden Book Deed Award for her volunteered service to the community. Her name was carved on the Memorial Stone on the front steps of the Owatonna Courthouse and has been one of her greatest honors. In 1996 along with her husband, Berlyn was named as the Owatonna Peoples Press "Shoulder to the Wheel" for doing volunteer work in the Owatonna Community. In January 2003 Kathleen was selected as the Laywoman of the Year of United Church of Christ, now Associated Church, for the southeast area of Minnesota.
She is survived by her husband Berlyn Staska of Owatonna; daughters Kim (Robert) McDermott of Kasson, Lynn (Charles) Reichert of Richmond, Dawn Wolters of Owatonna; son Jay Evans (Denise) Staska of Owatonna; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Julia Evans and brothers, Robert, Richard, and James Evans.
Visitation will be at Associated Church on Saturday from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11AM at Associated Church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, Meals-on-Wheels, or Senior Place.
