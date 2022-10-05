Kathleen Ann Kathy Madsen

OWATONNA — Kathleen Madsen, 72, of rural Owatonna, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at The Brooks in Owatonna.
OWATONNA — Kathleen Madsen, 72, of rural Owatonna, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at The Brooks in Owatonna.
Kathleen Ann Madsen, the daughter of Ervin and Violet (Houdek) Vasicek was born December 14, 1949, near Owatonna on the family farm due to a blizzard. Kathy grew up on the farm with her mother, father and two younger brothers till 1967, when they sold the farm and moved to the house their father built on County road 31 near Owatonna.
Growing up Kathy enjoyed helping her father and brothers on the farm raising cattle which lead to her love for all animals which lead to her support of the Steele County Humane Society . Kathy was a member of 4H when she was growing up and won many ribbons at the Steele County Fair for baking, sewing and canning. She attended country school and later attended Owatonna Senior High School where she later graduated in 1967. On July 25, 1969 Kathy had her daughter Theresa.
On October 23, 1982, she married Marlen Madsen at the Little Brown Church in Iowa, surrounded by immediate family. One year later they purchased the farm Kathy grew up on and lived there for 40+ years.
Kathy was a hard worker and throughout her life was employed by the following: Monterey Ballroom, Owatonna Country Club, The Kitchen, Owatonna Manufacturing Company (OMC), Benson Quinn (Owatonna Elevator), Caretaker of Saco Cemetery for 15+ years, Amsbury Truth Hardware where she retired after 23 years of service in 2013.
Kathy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, gardening, canning and spending time with her grandchildren James and Lacey and her best friend, her dog Cocoa. She was also the first woman to enter the Claremont Hog Fest tractor pull which she did for many years with her 77 Oliver tractor.
She is survived by her daughter Theresa (Jason) "Vasicek" Dekker of Owatonna Grandchildren James Dekker and Lacey Dekker both of Owatonna. Brothers John (Diana) Vasicek of Vadnais Heights, Al Vasicek of Forest City Iowa. neice Natalie (Nikita and Maryn) Klochan of Farmington and Nephew Michael Vasicek Burnsville Longtime friend of the family Colleen (Nick Spinler) Vasicek of Owatonna Marlen's 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was proceeded in death by her husband Marlen "Swede" Madsen, parents Ervin and Violet (Houdek) Vasicek, nephew Steven Vasicek and step granddaughter Nacia Wilson.
A Memorial Service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jacie Richmond of St. John Lutheran Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Saco Cemetery in Somerset Township.
