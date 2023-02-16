OWATONNA — Karen Jean Hines, 76, of Owatonna died February 15, 2023 at her home in Owatonna.
She was born November 2, 1946, in Owatonna, the daughter of Allen and Viola (Sette) Utpadel. Karen attended country school 761 and graduated from Ellendale High School in 1964. After high school attended Minnesota School of Business in the medical secretarial program. Her first job was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
She met the love of her life, James, and they married on 9-16-1967 in Rochester, MN. They moved to Owatonna and had 3 children Brian, Stacy and Michael. She enjoyed being a homemaker and later returned to work in customer service of Hohenstein Insurance, Colonial Insurance and Federated Insurance as a Help Desk Coordinator for 13 years, retiring in 2007.
Her passions were raising her own family and enjoying her grandchildren. Karen's flower garden's were always her favorite pastime and spending every day with her husband Jim.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Paula) of Detroit Lakes, Michael of Cottage Grove and daughter Stacy (Jean-Louis) Gabriel of Tulsa, OK. Grandchildren; Jack and Benjamin Hines, Pascal Gabriel, Elisabeth, Andrew and Anthony Hines. Brother in law, Harold (Jona) Hines of Rochester and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, brother Darald, 2 sister in laws, Nancy and Karen; brother in laws Edward and John Hines.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorials are preferred to donor's choice.
