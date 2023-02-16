Karen Jean Hines

OWATONNA — Karen Jean Hines, 76, of Owatonna died February 15, 2023 at her home in Owatonna.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Sunday, February 19, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Feb 19
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 19, 2023
2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
