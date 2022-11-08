Judy Waterstraat

FARIBAULT — Judy Morgan Waterstraat, age 64, of Faribault, passed away on November 6, 2022, after a long battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her family at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Waterstraat, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Thursday, November 10, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 11
Visitation
Friday, November 11, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 11
Service
Friday, November 11, 2022
10:30AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments