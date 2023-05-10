Joyce Marie Pribyl

OWATONNA — Joyce Pribyl, Owatonna, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford, MN. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, May 15 at the Medford Funeral Home (310 E. Central, Medford, MN). A Medford/Deerfield Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. The visitation will continue from 10:30 - 11:20 AM on Tuesday at the Medford Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the church.
Joyce Marie (Byrne) Pribyl was born on Easter Sunday April 4, 1926, to Raymond and Anna (Wenzel) Byrne on the family farm in Waseca County. She attended rural schools and then New Richland High School, graduating in 1945. She attended the University of MN St. Paul campus short courses while employed at the County Extension Office in Owatonna from 1945-1948.
On August 31, 1948, she married Silvin Pribyl at St. Hyacinth Church in Owatonna and moved southwest of Medford where they farmed for 25 years. In 1974 they moved to Owatonna. Joyce went to work at Penney's in 1965, retiring from there in 1984. She then worked at Owatonna Tool until 1988 and finished up her working years at Tri-M-Graphics. She also wrote weekly articles for the Photo News.
Joyce stayed active after retirement. She volunteered for the Bloodmobile, Cancer Drive, United Way, Exchange Club for the Child Abuse Prevention Program, Mission projects, and KC Fish Frys. She was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, helped with the annual poppy campaign for the VFW, and worked at the Village of Yesteryear. Joyce received the Steele County Outstanding Senior Citizen award in 2001.
She served on numerous boards- Cedarview Nursing Home, Steele County Social Services, Steele-Dodge County Community Health Board and Governors Senior Citizen Commission to name a few. She was a 4-H Leader for the Deerfield Get There Club for 19 years and in 1962 received the Typical 4-H Leader Award. Their family hosted exchange students on two occasions-one from Columbia South America and the other from Maryland.
Joyce belonged to various organizations. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of Christ the King Church in Medford serving as their second Grand Regent, a member of Winona Council of Catholic Women, the Happy Hour Club, Ladies Elks, Steele County Historical Society, and a life member of the Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. Joyce took great pride in Sil's military service as a Navy pilot and participated in many patriotic events.
She had many hobbies over the years: quilting, crocheting, ceramics, writing poetry, traveling, and playing the organ and mouth organ. She loved music and had fond memories of her mom's piano playing and Danny O' Donnell tunes gave her the opportunity to tell you she was Irish. She was always ready for a game of cards or Sequence with her grandchildren. Playing Bingo at The Brooks (where she resided since 2014) became a favorite pastime. She truly enjoyed people and would strike up a conversation with anyone she encountered.
Joyce is survived by son Paul, daughter Marie (Lenny) Foss, grandchildren Stacey Pribyl, Kelley Pribyl, Chris Pribyl, Erin Foss, Andy (Brittany) Foss, and Alie (Dane) Bernardo, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Genelle Lee, sisters-in-law Betty Herdina, Joan Pribyl, and Leona Pribyl and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Sil in 2006, Paul's life partner Darlene Cullen, her parents, 5 brothers: Dennis, John, William, Eugene, and Raymond Jr., and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A special thanks to the people at the Brooks, niece Joan (Lowell) Skelton and family, Debbie Schlichter, and the Hospice caregivers for the help and kindness shown to Joyce.
Memorials may be given to the Steele County Historical Society or Christ the King Church.