Joyce Marie Pribyl

OWATONNA — Joyce Pribyl, Owatonna, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford, MN. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, May 15 at the Medford Funeral Home (310 E. Central, Medford, MN). A Medford/Deerfield Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. The visitation will continue from 10:30 - 11:20 AM on Tuesday at the Medford Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the church.

Service information

May 15
Catholic Daughters of America rosary
Monday, May 15, 2023
4:30PM
Medford Funeral Home
310 East Central Ave.
Medford, MN 55049-9587
May 15
Visitation
Monday, May 15, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Medford Funeral Home
310 East Central Ave.
Medford, MN 55049-9587
May 16
Visitation
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
10:30AM-11:20PM
Medford Funeral Home
310 East Central Ave.
Medford, MN 55049-9587
May 16
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
11:30AM
May 16
Interment
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
12:45PM
Resurrection Cemetery Medford
Co Road 12 West
Medford, MN 55049
