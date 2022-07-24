Joyce A. Nelson

OWATONNA — Joyce Ann Nelson, 90, of Owatonna, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
She and twin sister, Joann were born on March 22, 1932 in Owatonna to Clarence and Elsie (Dolgner) Nelson. Growing up on the 160 acre Nelson family farm in rural Owatonna, she and her siblings were tasked with many chores such as milking cows by hand and caring for the drive team of horses used to do the farm work, which she enjoyed most.
Joyce attended District 54 Country School through the 8th grade and Owatonna High School, graduating in 1950. During school, Joyce played violin in the orchestra, enjoyed 4-H as a Meriden Skipper, and exhibited her 4-H projects at the Steele County Free Fair. She even kept all of her 4-H ribbons her entire life.
Her first job was at Birds Eye Canning Company in Waseca. The majority of her career was at Owatonna Tool Company where she began as a box stapler and worked her way to department supervisor. She later became a supervisor with OTC SPX Solutions. Joyce worked at OTC for 40 years and retired in 1995.
In 1977, her lifelong love of horses led Joyce to buy a small 10 acre farm to house horses and where she would live until her final move into Timberdale Trace Memory Care Center at the end of 2019.
She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Pine Tree Saddle Club which later became part of the Owatonna Saddle Club, worked patrol at the Steele County Free Fair and coordinated the care of the Sheriff's Posse horses used for patrol during the fair, was an active bowler participating in many tournaments and winning many bowling awards including induction into the Owatonna and Minnesota Hall of Fame, enjoyed fast pitch, pitched horseshoes, enjoyed fishing, loved to travel, played league golf, volunteered for Healthy Seniors, and donated about 24 gallons of blood throughout her life, even donating blood for a niece undergoing surgery. She especially loved visits from her 13 nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching their families grow.
She is survived by her siblings, Robert Nelson of Owatonna, twin sister Joann (Norman) Buck of Owatonna, Glen (Shirley) Nelson of Owatonna and Shirley (Raymond) Sobrack of Claremont; nephews and nieces, Pamela Coolidge of Now Then, Douglas Nelson of Red Wing, Patty Velkze of Medford, Paul Nelson of Owatonna, Daniel Buck and David Buck of Owatonna, Darin Buck of Lakeville, Candice Fischer of Rice Lake, WI, Jace Nelson of Owatonna, Randy Sobrack of Medford, Renee Struck of Burnsville, Kimberly Agarano of Savage, John Sobrack of Richmond, CA and several grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elsie and sister-in-law, Arlene Nelson.
Visitation is at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 PM and at church one hour prior to the service. Funeral service is Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Livestream of the funeral will be available at: www.stjohnowatonna.org/Live-Stream. Interment will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John Lutheran Church or donor's choice.