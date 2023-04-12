Joseph Tupy

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values
to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Along and southeast of a line from New Ulm to
Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
OWATONNA — Joseph A. Tupy died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Friends may greet the family starting at 9:30 AM at the church. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM at the church. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com
