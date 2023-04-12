Joseph Tupy

OWATONNA — Joseph A. Tupy died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Friends may greet the family starting at 9:30 AM at the church. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM at the church. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com

