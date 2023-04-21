Joseph "Joe" A. Wickman

OWATONNA — Joseph Allen Wickman, 57, of Owatonna, went to be with Jesus Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 20, 1966 in Reno, Nevada the son of Harold and Gloria (Johnson) Wickman. He grew up in Waubun and Park Rapids, Minnesota and graduated from Waubun High School, Class of 1984. He entered the United State Air Force in October, 1987, served for 20 years as a firefighter, medic, and a TV videographer and was honorably discharged in October, 2007. He then worked in the Minneapolis Public School system and also as a wedding photographer. In 2006, he was honored with 1st place as DOD Videographer of the year in the documentary category.
He married Shari (Telschow) Beistad on February 1, 2014 in Owatonna where the couple made their home. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, outdoors, travel, photography and Vikings football. He was a member of Glacier Owner's Association and attended New Life Community in Owatonna.
He is survived by his wife, Shari Wickman of Owatonna; son Andrew (Elaina) Wickman of Grand Forks, ND; daughter, Lindsay Wickman of Chicago; sister, Candace Wickman of York, PA; 3 grandchildren, Jace, Emmeline and Gavin Wickman; step-mother, Renee Wickman of Cebu, Philippines; parents-in-law, Derald and Sandra Telschow of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Brenda (Curt) Homeier of Owatonna; step-sons, Derek Beistad of Nashville, TN and Bradley Beistad of Owatonna and close family friends, Val and Dirk Johnson, Randy Bartos, Jeff Fagre and Vickie Heisler.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Gloria and close family friends, Stan Fagre and John Fagre.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Close family friend, Loren Olson will officiate. Interment with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be in Forest Hill Cemetery
Perennials for a memorial garden are preferred in lieu of flowers. Donations in Joe's name may also be made to the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) or Gray for Glioblastoma.
