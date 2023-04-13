OWATONNA — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Ambrose Tupy, the devoted Tupy family patriarch and friend to all whose lives he touched.
He passed away on April 12, 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital after suffering a brief illness. He was 92. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Friends may greet the family starting at 9:30 AM at the church. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM at the church.
Joe was born on a farm three miles east of New Prague, MN, on May 27, 1930, to second generation Czech farmers William B. and Mayme E. Tupy. With his brothers, Joe learned to farm the 80-acre homestead in the 'old way' (no automation) which made him a very earnest, hardworking young man.
In 1946, a mutual friend set Joe up on a date with a cute and feisty Czech girl, Gladys Sticha. Little did either know they were about to meet the love of their lives. In 1950, they married and spent the next 72 years as best friends would: inseparable. Together, Joe and Gladys explored the world and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, motorcycle touring, Czech music, making new friends wherever they roamed, and raising a cherished family.
Joe was a jack of all trades and master of so many. He retired from Owatonna Tool Company (OTC) after 30 years as a Tool and Dye Machinist and Supervisor. In retirement, he enjoyed jobs around the community hauling freight, fixing machinery and entertained the 'old folks' at Brooks and Countryside with his beautiful concertina playing. One of his favorite jobs was driving semi-trucks where he could take along his BFF (Best Furry Friend), Toby and, later, Mickey.
Joe's favorite hobby as a boy was building things in his dad's shop. He became a fixer and nothing broken was ever thrown away. Even if it was deemed a goner, it would be repurposed or scrapped for parts. Joe could make anything from anything or something from practically nothing. One of his greatest engineering achievements was in the 1960s when he designed and built an RV from the ground up. A testament to the quality workmanship was packing up the RV with the entire family for a Christmas vacation road trip to Florida!
Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gladys; son Joe Jr.; daughters Gigi Sims (Mike Allwein), Marlene Schroeder, Diane Rouse (Mike), Kathy McEvers (Bruce), Cindy (Doug Green), son-in-law Jerry Schroepfer, 25 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Jo Schroepfer, and brothers Bill Tupy and Jerry Tupy.
Special gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff at Owatonna Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation by made in Joe's memory to St. Mary's School or St. Joseph's Church in Owatonna.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com