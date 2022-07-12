Jonathan Scott Jonny Lantry

OWATONNA — Jonathan Scott Lantry “Jonny,” 35 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Rochester, MN.
Jonny was born on May 7, 1987, in Ventura, California, to Elena Lantry and Bryan Lantry. Jonny was the second born and known as the baby cousin to many; he spent his time taking pride in mastering his chef skills. Jonny loved spending time with family and friends fishing, having bond fires, and kayaking. Jonny was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. Although Jonny did not have children, he treated all the kids around the neighborhood as if they were his own. Jonny had a free spirit and a huge heart; he treated everyone like family.
Jonny is survived by his mother, Elena Lantry, his sister, Christina Lantry, his Nieces, Alina and Alexis, and his nephew, Noah. Jonny was preceded in death by his father, Bryan Lantry.
Celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, to consider donating towards unexpected funeral expenses.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.