John L. Tuerk

OWATONNA — John Loren Tuerk, 53, of Owatonna, Passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was born July 2, 1969 to John and Sharon (Mussman) Tuerk. John attended Owatonna High School and was a part of the 1987 graduating class. After graduation he went and help his father farming and tending to the cattle and pigs. John also had a cattle dealer business for 15 while working on the farm. In his free time John loved to create cutting boards, coasters, American Doll furniture, and other household knick knacks in his wood shop. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his vegetable garden, and cooking a delicious meal for his family. He loved his family and friends and would do anything to help them.
He is survived by his wife Dana Tuerk of Owatonna; mother, Sharon Tuerk of Owatonna; daughter, Danielle (and Brandon) Ericson of Chatfield; son, Dylan (and ) Tuerk of Owatonna; step-daughter Hailey Ehlers of Owatonna; granddaughter Brooklyn Ericson; sisters, Brenda (and Geoff) Olmscheid of Mankato, Linda (and Mark) Buermann of Prior Lake; Lori (and Mark) Ingalls of Pine Island.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Tuerk, and sister Tamara
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 26th, 2022 from 4:30PM- 7:30PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30PM with a visitation one hour proir. Interment will be in the Steele Center Cemetery in Owatonna.
