BRAINERD — John 'Jack' Rudbeck, age 79, walked home with the Lord on July 25, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, July 31 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd and for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd.
Jack was born on March 20, 1943 in Brainerd to Devere and Ludmilla (Nechanicky) Rudbeck. He attended school in Brainerd and Pillager, leaving in 8th grade and wasting no time to get working. After leaving the family farm, he worked on the Railroad for a short time. He started his career as a contractor with his brother, Jerry. Then he branched off working closely with his brother Roger, building many homes in the Brainerd lakes area for almost 40 years.
Jack 'retired' from contracting in 2000 to designate more time toward his hobby of restoring and reselling round-top Coke machines and other Coke memorabilia. This escalated into restoring numerous other items, especially candy machines, air meters and a wide variety of pop machines. He traveled the country to several shows including Barrett-Jackson, Hershey, Carlisle Corvette, Russo and Steele and many others, making vacations out of what turned out to be a very successful business.
He also raced ski-doo snowmobiles in the 1960's with the Rudbeck Bros. Racing Team. He was the world champion in 1969.
Jack truly enjoyed the company of his family and friends and was devoted to his church. He could often be caught whistling or humming his favorite tunes, and generously shared his infectious and unforgettable laugh.
A strong man who literally never gave up, Jack will be remembered by his wife, Deb; daughter, Jeannie Rudbeck; grandsons, Corren and Calvin; brothers, Jim, Bob, Roger, Rick, and Mike; sister, Mary; and a multitude of beloved family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and sister-in-law, Kahren Rudbeck.
Arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
