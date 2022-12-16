John Henry Hager

MEDFORD — John Hager, of Medford, passed away December 15, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House.

To send flowers to the family of John Hager, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Sunday, December 18, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Knights of Columbus Rosary
Sunday, December 18, 2022
5:00PM-5:15PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Knights of Columbus Rosary begins.
Dec 19
Visitation
Monday, December 19, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, December 19, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Christ The King
205 - 2nd Avenue NW
Medford, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments