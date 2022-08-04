OWATONNA — John D. Holland, age 81, of Owatonna died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
John David Holland, the son of John G. and Mary (Lowe) Holland, was born on July 28, 1941, in Slayton, Minnesota.He spent time growing up with his sisters and brother in Slayton, Farmington, Canby and New Ulm. John is a 1959 graduate of New Ulm High School, attended the University of Minnesota and graduated from Mankato State University with an education degree in instrumental music. He was married to Audrey (Miller) Holland on June 27, 1964, to whom he spent 58-years in partnership and had three boys, Eric, Dave, and Matt. John's teaching career began in 1965 at Goodhue, Minnesota and continued in Owatonna Public Schools from 1969-1998.During his tenure in Owatonna, he enjoyed teaching students of all levels, he was active playing in the Steele Brass Quintet and directed the Owatonna Community Band. He was honored to be inducted in 2022 to the Owatonna Music Hall of Fame. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, Steele County Historical Society and Habitat for Humanity.
John's passion for the outdoors was exemplified by his love of fishing and hunting. Hunting ducks at Omsrud Lake was an annual ritual as was squirrel hunting along the Minnesota River. He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Alaska, Nebraska and North Dakota with family and friends. Each summer, the Holland family would load up the station wagon and go on camping adventures, often with his sisters' families and parents.
John enjoyed harvesting wild foods, exhibited by his skill as an asparagus & mushroom hunter and vintner, often picking wild fruit to make wine. He loved playing cards including bridge with friends and 500 with family. John and Audrey enjoyed traveling, including multiple trips to Alaska and Scandinavia, as well as trips to Israel and other European countries. John enjoyed playing music and sports in his youth and enjoyed following and attending concerts and watching sporting events, especially when his kids and grandkids were playing.
He is survived by his wife Audrey Holland of Owatonna, sons Eric Holland of Fairbanks, Alaska, Matthew (Cherrish) Holland of New London,grandchildren Allan Holland, Wolzen Holland and Miller Holland, great-grandchild Ethan Tawyea (Pam Tawyea).He is also survived by his sisters, Linda (Larry) Lyon of Mankato and Sue Wieland of Coon Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David Holland, brother Robert Holland and brother-in-law Robert Wieland. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele County Historical Society or Owatonna Music Boosters are preferred.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Saturday, August 6th, at Michaelson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
