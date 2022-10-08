Jody Nelson

WASECA — Jody was born on February 10, 1957, to James and Lillian Mitchell.

Service information

Oct 11
Gathering of Family and Friends
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
State Street Chapel
711 N. State Street
Waseca, MN 56093
Oct 12
Gathering of Family and Friends
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ Community Church
2200 4th St. NE Waseca, MN 56093
Waseca, MN 56093
Oct 12
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
11:00AM
Christ Community Church
2200 4th St. NE Waseca, MN 56093
Waseca, MN 56093
