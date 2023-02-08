Joann S. Buck

OWATONNA — Joann Stella Buck, 90, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
OWATONNA — Joann Stella Buck, 90, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
She and twin sister, Joyce were born March 22, 1932 in Owatonna the daughter of Clarence and Elsie (Dolgner) Nelson. Growing up on the 160 acre Nelson family farm in rural Owatonna, she and her siblings were tasked with many chores such as milking cows by hand and caring for the drive team of horses used to do the farm work.
Joann attended District 54 Country School through the 8th grade and Owatonna High School, graduating in 1950. As a child, she was involved with 4-H as a Meriden Skipper and later an adult leader when her children became involved.
She married Norman Buck on September 9, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The couple has farmed on the family farm where Joann grew up. Along with being a farmwife, Joann worked at OTC. In her free time, she spent most of her time outdoors caring for her yard, birds and animals.
Joann was a member of St. John Lutheran Church all her life. She enjoyed playing softball, league bowling and trail rides with Governor Al Quie and her sister, Joyce on their horses. She was proud of her boys and enjoyed spending time with them along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Buck of Owatonna; children, Daniel (Jennifer) Buck of Owatonna, David Buck of Owatonna and Darin (Marianne) Buck of Lakeville; grandchildren, Brandon (Karissa) Buck, Nicole Buck (Tristen Frank), Tory Buck, Reese Buck, Caleb (Cassy) Buck, Elisabeth (Cameron) Marquardt, Miriam Buck, Ezra Buck, Gabby Buck, Amanda (Brandon) Pehrson, Natasha Buck and Ethan Buck; great-grandchildren, Kynlee, Kenna, Lenny, Stella, Marlena and Lilith; siblings, Robert Nelson of Owatonna, Glen (Shirley) Nelson of Owatonna and Shirley (Raymond) Sobrack of Claremont and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elsie Nelson; great-granddaughter, Camille; sister, Joyce Nelson and sister-in-law, Arlene Nelson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, February 13th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at St. John Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
