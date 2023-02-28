OWATONNA — James "Jim" Wierzbinski, 95 of Owatonna, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at Owatonna Hospital.
Friends may greet the family from 5-7:00 PM Monday March 6, at Brick- Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary recited at 4:45 PM on Monday at the funeral home prior to the visitation.
Jim was born January 5, 1928, in Owatonna to Albert and Albina (Reger) Wierzbinski. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1945. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the Navy on August 10, 1945, and served until December 24, 1948. During his time in the Navy, he served on USS Renville, Saint Croix, George Clymer, Diachenko. He was on board with the Navy when these various ships were participating in Operation Crossroads ordered by the Joint Chief of Staff to test the effects of the Atomic Bomb on naval vessels and conducted at Bikini Atolls, Marshall Islands in the Pacific. Jim received a World War II Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
After his service, Jim worked as a bank auditor and many other local jobs as well as working for Sears as an assistant manager for 33 years. Jim married Shirley Sauter on May 24, 1975, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, and wood working. He was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was the second longest member of the Elks for 61 years during which he served as Chaplin for 25 years.
Jim is survived by wife Shirley, stepchildren Gail Sauter and June (John) Meitzner, sister Marilyn Dillemuth, sister-in-law Irene Wierzbinski, step-grandchildren, Georgia Jimenez and Christopher Meitzner, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by parents, and brothers Frank, Bob and John Wierzbinski. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic School.