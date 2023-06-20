Jhovani Garcia

OWATONNA — Jhovani Garcia Pina (Gio), was born in Mexico, age 21. Gio is a loving, caring, unique and most hardworking person. He likes to work out and spend time with his family. Always living life to the fullest and loves to listen to music. He has the most beautiful soul, the most precious smile that is like a star in the sky and light in the night. He always has a very respectful attitude. Gio is so humble, a very resilient person and always has sympathy for others. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him couldn't help but love him. Gio's family love him so much, he always has the best advice and the right words for comfort. The best dad in the world to Zaylee, and the most helpful, loving and loyal partner to Alex. Gio's parents, Emma Pina and Delfino Garcia and siblings love him with all their heart and soul. His 6 brothers and 3 sisters always wanting the best of the best for him, being Gio's role models and looking up to him. Keeping his memory alive will be his parents Emma Pina & Delfino Garcia, sweet and beautiful daughter, Zaylee Skye Garcia, partner Alex Hancock, siblings Maria G. Garcia, Joel Garcia, Miguel A. Garcia, Delfino Garcia, Jose L. Garcia, Maria V. Garcia, Leonel Garcia, Brenda N. Garcia, and his twin brother Juan C. Garcia. And Gios' true faithful friends.

