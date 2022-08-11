Jesus Cisneros Luna

OWATONNA — Jesus Cisneros Luna passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital in Owatonna, MN, at the age of 58.

To send flowers to the family of Jesus Luna, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Sunday, August 14, 2022
2:00PM-4:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Service
Sunday, August 14, 2022
4:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Aug 15
Visitation
Monday, August 15, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, August 15, 2022
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments