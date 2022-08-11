OWATONNA — Jesus Cisneros Luna passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital in Owatonna, MN, at the age of 58.
Jesus Cisneros Luna was born on December 27, 1963 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the son of Ernestina Krogfoss and Abraham Luna Garcia.
Jesus was employed at Bosch in Owatonna. Jesus was beloved by everyone that he met. He always knew how to make a stranger laugh and feel welcomed. He was very hospitable with neighbors and he took care of them like they were his own family. His friends saw him as a jokester and the life of the party. He knew how to have a good time. He always treasured his friends and always made sure to let them know that he was always there to help. He was also a loving husband with a caring heart. He will be missed.
Jesus is survived by his wife Cristina Luna of Owatonna, his daughter Jessica Lee Luna of Saint Paul, MN, his son Christian Conchas Luna of Rochester, MN; his siblings, Abraham Cisneros Luna in Nava, Coahuila, Mexico, Alma Luna Garcia in Guanajuato, Mexico, and Rosamaria Conchas Luna in Rockford, Illinois; and his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Roberto Cisneros Luna and his sister Maria Raquel Luna Montoya.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna, at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family from 2:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
