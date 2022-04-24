Jerry J. Hudrlik

OWATONNA — Jerry John Hudrlik, of Owatonna, died Friday April 22, 2022, at Birchwood Cottage in Owatonna. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church.
Jerry was born June 2, 1935, the son of Vitus and Mathilda (Severson) Hudrlik in Owatonna. He attended school in Owatonna and was a member of the Owatonna High School graduating class of 1953. He attended one year of college at St Mary's in Winona before entering the United States Army. He was in the army for three years, with two and a half being stationed in Germany as part of the ASA division. Upon return, he attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN obtaining his Bachelor's Degree in 1960. He then went on to earn a Master's Degree in social work in 1967 from St. Louis University in Missouri.
In 1965, Jerry was united in marriage to Gwen Hagberg at Sacred Heart Church in Owatonna. The couple raised four sons. Jerry worked at Catholic Charities in both Winona and Mankato, and Sioux Trail Mental Health Center in New Ulm for 21 years. He continued his career at Associates in Psychiatry and Psychology in Rochester and Owatonna. He was also a part of the family business of Hudrlik Furniture throughout the years.
Jerry's interests include reading, gardening, music, fishing, and deer hunting. He immersed himself in restoration of MGA classic cars. He also built a cabin on Island Lake South in Nevis, Minnesota, which was the gathering space for many family events.
Jerry was a member of the New Ulm Sertoma Club, the Owatonna Exchange Club, Sacred Heart Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He served as a CCD teacher and lector at St. Mary's Church in New Ulm and Jerry was also very active in Habitat for Humanity in Owatonna where he served as President.
Jerry is survived by his wife Gwen, sons Kurt (Tracy) Hudrlik, Chisago City, MN; Eric (Rebecca) Hudrlik, Nevis, MN; Christopher (Gina) Hudrlik, Owatonna, MN; Thomas (Teresa) Hudrlik, Valley Grove, WV; ten grandchildren: Benjamin, Brooke, Abigayle, Emily, Kiera, Simon, Sawyer, Gavin, Wyatt, and Asher; one sister, Patricia White, Owatonna, MN; and one brother, Paul (Jacque) Hudrlik, Lake Washington, MN.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Steele County Alzheimer's Association. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Hudrlik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.