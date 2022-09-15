Jennifer Jane Jen Quick

ROCHESTER, MN — Jennifer Jane Quick ("Jen") passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Jen was born on November 11, 1969 in Columbia, Missouri to Jacquie Dunn and William Quick. She welcomed her daughter Josie on January 15th, 1999.
Her life included a journey of many adventures and accomplishments. Most recently she received an M.A. in Education from Augsburg College. Prior to finding this calling in teaching, she had attended law school at the University of Minnesota Law School and graduated in 1999 with a JD.
As a lawyer, she served as an attorney in the Steele County Court defending the rights of children in custody cases. Prior to her work as an attorney, she worked in the Russian division of the International Monetary Fund. Since 2018, Jen worked at John Marshall High School in Rochester (once a Rocket, always a Rocket) working with English Language Learners, General Education, and working with the John Marshall speech team. She was remarkably proud of all of her students' accomplishments.
She was heavily involved as a volunteer in the Rotary Youth exchange setting up year-long exchanges in Owatonna and volunteering as the Vice President for SE MN and SW WI branches advocating for students who needed support in their exchanges.
Her greatest accomplishments include the many ways she touched a number of lives in all her various professions and "chapters" which was made evident by the number of people who came from near and far (very, very far) to accompany her on the final leg of her journey. Her time with us was too short, but her loving presence and her kindness will be remembered for many years to come by those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her mother Jacquie Dunn, her father and step mother Wiliam Quick and Stephanie Schwartz Quick and her daughter Jose Dunn-Foster.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am at B'nai Israel Synagogue (150 7th Ave SW) on Friday, September 16, 2022. This service can be attended via zoom. Contact the synagogue office for zoom details at 507-288-5825.
Shiva Minyan details will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Donations in Jen's honor can be made to the Planned Parenthood (1212 7th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901) or the Rabbi's discretionary fund at B'nai Israel Synagogue (150 7th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902).
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Quick family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
