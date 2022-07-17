OWATONNA — Jeffrey G. Dusek, of Owatonna, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. A Graveside service is set for Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. John Cemetery in Owatonna with Military Rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit. Friends may greet the family to Celebrate Jeff's life on Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Owatonna Eagles from 2 - 4 PM.
Jeff was born May 17, 1950 to George and Ada (Coulter) Dusek in Owatonna. He grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1968. He was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1969 and served in the Battalion Supply Company, stationed in Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1972. Following his return from service, he began working at Owatonna Tool Company. He was united in marriage to Dee (Delores) Halverson on July 5, 1969 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Jeffrey continued to work at OTC, becoming a supervisor. His career continued for thirty years until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion. His hobbies included cars, hunting and fishing, and building hotrods.
Jeff is survived by son Jason (Linda) Dusek of Faribault, grandchildren Alexia (Drew) Cody of Owatonna, Cole Dusek and Kylie Dusek, both of Faribault, great-grandchildren Holden and Bennett Cody, sister Jackie Butler, brothers James Dusek and Joe (Lisa) Dusek.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee in 2016, daughters Jamie and Gina, grandson Devin and granddaughters Mercedes and Kayla. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
