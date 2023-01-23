MANKATO — Jeanne Frances Maas, 83, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Owatonna, passed away, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by family and dear friends.
Jeanne was born on July 9, 1939, in Rochester, MN, to Noel and Lucille (Conklin) Gray. She grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School. After high school, she worked at Federated Insurance. During this time she met Marvin Maas, whom she married, raised three children with, and later divorced. Jeanne and Marvin remained close friends.
Growing up Jeanne loved spending each summer up north fishing at the family cabin on Leaf Lake. Later in life, she enjoyed going to Samara Point Resort on Gull Lake. Jeanne had many hobbies throughout the years, some of which were birdwatching, vegetable and flower gardening, reading, shelling, rock and agate hunting, eating popcorn and spending time with her grandchildren. Jeanne had a love for the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time in prayer with friends.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Michael (Brenda) Maas of Janesville, WI, daughters, Robin (Tim) Terrell of Waseca, and Lisa (Nathan) Ward of St. Clair, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Marvin, and granddaughter, Emma Ward.
Friends may greet the family from 10 - 11 AM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, Saturday, January 28, 2023, with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.
