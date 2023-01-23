Jeanne Frances Maas

MANKATO — Jeanne Frances Maas, 83, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Owatonna, passed away, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by family and dear friends.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Saturday, January 28, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Jan 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 28, 2023
11:00AM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
