Jean Larson

OWATONNA — Jean A. Larson, age 93, passed away June 22, 2022, in Owatonna.
Funeral will be 11:00 AM Saturday June 25, 2022, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM
Jean was born July 30, 1928, to parents Gustav and Louisa (Evans) Brown in Chaseley, ND.
She attended Chaseley country school. Jean married Burl Larson June 30, 1947, in Bowdon, ND. The two moved to Tuttle, ND in 1960 where she ran a restaurant at the local truck stop. In 1966 they moved to Rose Creek where she was the head cook at the school. They then moved to New Ulm in 1972 where she worked at Tachtronics. In 1994 they moved to Lewiston, MN, and in 2009 the two moved to Rochester to be closer to family. After Burl passed away, she moved to Owatonna in 2013.
She was very dedicated to her family and was famous for her home cooking especially her pies.
Jean is survived by children, Perry (Rheta) Larson, Steele, ND, Mavis (Tom) Wacholtz, Rochester, and Sheri (Dale) Benjamin, Owatonna, seven grandchildren, Gwen (Ken Warren) Larson, Steffe (Ty) Becker, Christina (Ian) Oelkers, Alan, (Kelle) Wacholtz, Amy (Cory) Low, Tim Talbert Jr., and Angela Tysdale, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, Nolan. She is also survived by one brother, Gerald Brown, two sisters-in-law, Dottie Brown and Linda Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one great-grandson Ethan Rindels, parents, five brothers and one sister. Memorial are preferred to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.