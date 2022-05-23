Janet M. Wright

OWATONNA — Janet Marie Wright, 73, of Owatonna, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
She was born February 24, 1949 in Owatonna to Vern and Elizabeth (Wagner) McGregor. Jan graduated from Owatonna High School in 1968 and then completed her LPN training. Jan was a lifelong learner who earned her BSN from (former) Mankato State University and her MSN from Purdue University. Janet has worked for Mayo Health System for the past 16 years as a diabetic educator where she has touched many lives with her compassion and vast knowledge. Her passion for helping others was always evident in the way she went above and beyond for her patients.
Janet enjoyed many hobbies including: quilting, gardening, sewing, cooking her delicious chicken noodle soup; baking bread, apple crisp, cookies for each holiday, and canning vegetables. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Janet could be described as a generous, resilient, and amazing mother and grandmother.
She is survived by sons, Nathen (Jill) Wright of Owatonna, Phillip (Cindy) Wright of Owatonna; daughter Meredith (Brian) Wright of Clawson, MI; grandchildren, Koby, Dale, Carver, Emily, Iris, Abby, Matthew, Megan, Hayley, Jacob, Kelsy, Tanner, Hannah, and Hunter; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Nicholas (Deb) McGregor formerly of Owatonna; sister, June (Kevin) Sullivan of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wright; her parents, Vern and Elizabeth McGregor; brother, Vern McGregor; sister, Mary King.
Visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, May 27th from 4PM-7PM. Memorial service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 28th at 11AM with a time of fellowship following the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.