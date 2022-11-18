CHESTERTOWN, MD — James "Jim" Irvin Peterson passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on November 16, 2022. He was 84 years old. Jim was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on September 25, 1938, the son of the late Irvin & Eunice (Heiberger) Peterson.
After graduating from high school in Stanley, Jim went to school for computer training. Upon entering the Army in 1960 the Army quickly called upon his computer skills to help develop the beginning stages of computer technology in the Army, and received an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service upon his discharge from the Army. Following the Army Jim began computer technology for Giant Foods, and over the next four decades made Giant Foods a leader in computer technology. He led many changes within the supermarket industry including product scanning technology, which was then adapted by many industries.
In the early 1980's Jim met and fell in love with the beautiful Donna Trenda, whom he married in 1983. They enjoyed doing many things together, especially travel, and their home on the Wye River.
In retirement Jim became a very prolific, talented commercial artist producing many quality, inspirational paintings.
Jim is survived by Donna, his wife of nearly 40 years, brother Thomas (Betty), and many family members. He is predeceased by his parents, and his brothers Donald and Richard, as well as two sisters-in-law, Toni Peterson and Judy Peterson.
A Memorial Mass for Jim will be held Saturday December 3rd at 11 AM in Wesley Hall at Heron Point, with Visitation beginning at 10 AM and a reception following. Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 9th at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna, Minnesota with burial following in the Sacred Heart Cemetery nearby. Visitation to begin at 10 AM with a luncheon following Mass.
The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to the staff at Willowbrooke Court at Heron Point for their care and concern for Jim during these recent years.
