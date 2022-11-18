James "Jim" Irvin Peterson

CHESTERTOWN, MD — James "Jim" Irvin Peterson passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on November 16, 2022. He was 84 years old. Jim was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on September 25, 1938, the son of the late Irvin & Eunice (Heiberger) Peterson.

To plant a tree in memory of James Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments