James Anthony Szulczewski Schultz

MILWAUKEE — Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frances and Anthony Szulczewski. His father, Tony Schultz was known as "Mr. Bucyrus Erie" in the Milwaukee area.
To plant a tree in memory of James Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow this afternoon with blowing snow expected overnight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Now until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
MILWAUKEE — Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frances and Anthony Szulczewski. His father, Tony Schultz was known as "Mr. Bucyrus Erie" in the Milwaukee area.
Jim was 91 years old and preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Ruth Vernon.
Jim graduated from Bay View High School in 1949 where he was president of the student government, and lettered in football, baseball, and track. He later graduated from UW Madison with a BBA in 1954 and an MBA in 1957. He was awarded a "W" letter in 1950 for football, and in 1952 & 1953 for baseball.
Jim married the love of his life - Claire M. Kocian on June 20, 1953.
He served in the US Army, 1st Lieutenant, in Korea in 1954 and 1955.
He worked as a manufacturing manager for various companies including Lenox Candles (vice president) and Jostens. He retired from the Power Team Division of SPX. Jim was president of the following organizations: Owatonna Art Center Board, OwatonnaExchange Club, Owatonna United Way, Owatonna Bob Allison Ataxia Golf Tournament. Following retirement, Jim worked as a consultant for BAR, building an exact replica of a Sikorsky S-8 plane for the SC Johnson Company (Racine, WI). Mr. Sam Johnson flew the replica to Brazil and back to duplicate his father's flight in 1931. The replica aircraft is now on display at the SC Johnson Company campus.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Claire M. Schultz, his daughters Lori Schultz and Catherine (Michael) Cluff, and his sons Michael (Terry) Schultz and Patrick (Sandra) Schultz. Also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held at Queen of Apostles Church in Sussex, WI.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.