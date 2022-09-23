Jacquelyn "Jackie" Johnson

NEW RICHLAND — Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, born January 6th 1954, flew home 9-22-22 at 3:22pm. Jackie took her flight home after a long battle with many health issues.
Memorial service will be 10:00am Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Richland with Pastor Mary Iverson officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Monday at the church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
She was born to Marvin and Beverly Stark. She met the love of her life Gary and married him on February 14th 1976. They raised two sons on Gary's family farm. She lived on the family farm until Dec 26th 2017 when she was admitted to Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie where she love the staff and resident's. She moved in the fall of 2020 to Koda in Owatonna.
She worked at EF Johnsons in Waseca and worked at OMC Mustang and Gopher sports in Owatonna for a few years before she started doing home daycare for many years and many hours in her home. She loved her daycare kids and watched them 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. She enjoyed birds, cats, and dogs, (especially her dear Maggie). She was excited to become a grandma to two boys and then two girls. She loved watching her boys in 4H and then her grandkids.
Survived by son Jeff and Jennie Johnson of New Richland, and son Joseph and Emma Schneider -Johnson of Illinois; Grandchildren: Samuel (Gretchen Hodapp) Jewett, Robert Jewett, Olivia Johnson, and Paige Johnson all of New Richland; sister: Kathy and Kenny Ryks of Georgia; sisters -in-law Susan Stark of Owatonna, and Barb and Dayton Draheim of Waseca; three nieces: Nicole (Ryan), Chantell (Charlie), & Ashley (Joe); five nephews: Nathan, Mike (Toccara), Jeremy, Josh, and Matt; seven great nieces: Gennie, Brianna, Adrianna, Addison, Hazel, Haley, & Hannah; and seven great nephews: Miles, Caleb, Christian, Callum, Levi, Criox, and Hunter.
Flying before her were her parents: Marvin and Beverley Stark; her in-laws Raymond and Mildred Johnson; Brothers: Roger, Wayne, and David Stark; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law Marie and Delbert Johnson; and Great nephew Daniel Phipho.
