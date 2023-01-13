Jacqueline "Jackie" Winzenburg

OWATONNA — Jacqueline "Jackie" Winzenburg, 75, of Owatonna, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis.

Service information

Jan 18
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
