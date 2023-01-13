OWATONNA — Jacqueline "Jackie" Winzenburg, 75, of Owatonna, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis.
She was born March 23, 1947 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of James and Evelyn (Ribbe) Karaus. She grew up on a farm by Hope and graduated from Ellendale High School in 1965.
On February 5, 1966, she married Edward "Eddie" Winzenburg at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Meriden. The couple lived in Ellendale, Owatonna, Hope and eventually settled back in Owatonna.
Jackie was a homemaker and worked part-time at OTC. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna and was active in the Hospital Auxiliary.
She loved and adored her grandchildren. She kept in close contact with them sending them cards or notes for any occasion. She eagerly shopped for her grandchildren at Christmas time. Spending time with family and friends was very important to Jackie. She embraced technology and utilized social media to keep connected with everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Edward "Eddie" Winzenburg of Owatonna; children, Cynthia (Randal) Rysavy of Kasson and Eric Winzenburg of Owatonna; grandchildren, Mitchell (Miranda Montez) Rysavy of New York, NY, Chelsea Dresen of Nekoosa, WI, Yulya Rysavy (Esteban Trevino, Jr.) of Clara City and Cody Rysavy of Kasson; brother, James "Jimmy" Karaus of Lake Havasu, AZ and sister-in-law, Judy Karaus of Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by parents, James and Evelyn and siblings, Janet Sargent and Jerry Karaus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. The family requests that masks be worn. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lemond Township, Steele County.
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church.
