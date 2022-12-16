Jacob 'Jake' Spinler

MEDFORD — Jake Spinler, lifelong resident of Steele County, died December 15, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be December 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Church in Medford. Friends may greet the family from 4-6:30 PM December 20, 2022, at Medford Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue Monday from 10:00 - 10:50 AM at Medford Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the church. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Medford with military rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit.

