NAPLES, FL — Howard Owen Liane (90) died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 14, 2022. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1931 on the family farm near New Richland to parents Orville and Grace (Olsen) Liane.
Howard graduated from Owatonna High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart Sharon McGaheran in 1952 and settled in Owatonna where they raised their three children. Howard worked for nearly four decades for the Journal Chronical as a printer.
Howard was a member of the Elks Club and Owatonna Gun Club. He was an avid trap and skeet shooter, hunter and gun collector and he loved fishing with family and friends, especially in the Boundary Waters. For 23 years following retirement he and Sharon spent summers at their lake place near Fergus Falls where they hosted many friends and family to unforgettable weekend getaways. He loved gardening, mowing and maintaining their beautiful forested property. Winters were spent in the warmth of Naples Florida near their daughter, MaryElla.
Howard loved the outdoors and shared his interests with lifelong friends Larry Ringhofer (Cotton MN) and Danny Possin (Minneapolis) who accompanied him on many hunting and fishing adventures near and far. The deer of Northern Minnesota, the pheasants of North Dakota and even the geese of Canada lived in fear of these self proclaimed "Three Musketeers".
Howard is survived by his brother Douglas Liane (Garrison), children Michael (Mona), Devils Lake ND., Charles, Lakeville, and Mary Ella (Greg) Loman, Naples Florida. He has four grandchildren, Daniel (aka "Boone") Liane (Lesley) Buffalo SD., Katie Bushnell (JT) Eugene OR., Ki and Jadyn Loman of Naples Fl., as well as four great granddaughters, Emmalynn, Lola, Eloise, and Anna.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sharon (2016).
A celebration of Howards life will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 AM with lunch directly afterward. He will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family asks that no gifts be sent.
