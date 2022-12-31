OWATONNA — Hilding, L. Johnson, age 95, of rural Owatonna, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.
OWATONNA — Hilding, L. Johnson, age 95, of rural Owatonna, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.
Hilding Lowell Johnson, the son of Harvey and Alice (Tollefson) Johnson was born in Lemond Township on October 19, 1927. He attended rural school district #35 thru the eighth grade and then Went to Owatonna High School, graduating in 1945. He played drums in the high school band for three years. After school he joined the US Navy and served from 1945 until 1948 and was then in the reserves. He was called back into service from February of 1951 until July of 1953. Hilding married Joyce Spatenka on April 16, 1951 in Washington D.C. Together they had 5 children: twins Dale and Daryl, Denise, Kristine and Craig. Joyce passed away on April 30, 1973. Hilding farmed his entire life, raising dairy cows, hogs and chickens. He was a life time member of Pontoppidan Lutheran where he was very active serving on several boards including the cemetery board. He was active with the rural school board, the creamery board and township board. On March 31, 1986, he married Eloise (Miller) Pobanz. Hilding enjoyed gardening and mowing the lawn.
He is survived by his wife Eloise Johnson of rural Owatonna, children Dale (and Lori) Johnson, Daryl (and Janet) Johnson, Denise Schumacher, Kristine (and Tom) Bruhn, Craig Johnson; step-children, Christine (and John) Paquin, Cindy (and Weston) Wilson, John (and Tessa) Pobanz, Jeff (and Carol Jensen) Pobanz; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, 20 step-great grandchildren and 1 step- great, great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Johnson, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Joyce and a sister Lenore (and Marshall) Matejcek.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4th, at
Michaelson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Pontoppidan Cemetery with military honors by Steele County Military Funeral Unit. Memorials are preferred to Pontoppidan Lutheran Church.
