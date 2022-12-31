Hilding Lowell Johnson

OWATONNA — Hilding, L. Johnson, age 95, of rural Owatonna, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 5, 2023
11:00AM
Pontoppidan Lutheran Church
9651 SW 75th St
Ellendale, MN 56026
