Herbert M. Herb Halverson

OWATONNA, MN — Dr. Herbert (Herb) M. Halverson, age 90, formerly of Owatonna, passed away peacefully at Majestic Pines care facility in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on June 15, 2022.
Herb was born on March 25, 1932 in St. Peter, Minnesota and grew up in nearby Lafayette, Minnesota. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College after which he joined the Naval Air Cadet program. While stationed in California he met his wife of 65 years, Jean Mickelson, a flight attendant with TWA and a native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Herb served as a Navy fighter pilot for six years and for many years thereafter served in the Navy Reserves as a helicopter pilot. Herb and Jean were married in 1956 in Grand Rapids.
Following his honorable discharge in 1958, Herb attended the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine graduating in 1963. Herb and Jean moved with their family to Owatonna, Minnesota where he established his veterinary practice.
Herb was a strong believer in community service. He served on the city council as an alderman and was a founding member of the West Hills Commission. Herb believed in living his faith and was very active in doing good for others. Together with Jean they were instrumental in establishing Young Life, initiating a crisis hotline, and helping with the resettlement of a Hmong family in the Owatonna community.
In 1986 Herb began his second career as a veterinarian for the USDA in Barron, Wisconsin. He and Jean lived in Rice Lake, Wisconsin until his retirement when they moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota in order to be closer to his in-laws, Carl and Margaret Mickelson. He continued his community service there with Kiwanis and his new faith community.
After retirement, Herb and Jean enjoyed many travel adventures together, both in the U.S. and abroad. Although they travelled the world together, Herb's favorite destination was always "Up North!"
Herb was a man who lived his values. He was devoted to the well-being of elders, adults with special needs, and those less fortunate. He was a good listener who put everyone he encountered at ease with his gentle demeanor and compassionate ear. His grandchildren and great grandchildren adored him for this. He had a unique sense of humor for which he received much good-natured grief in return. Herb was generous, ethical, humble, and loving. Whether gardening or planting trees, hiking, hunting, canoeing, or cross-country skiing, Herb loved the outdoors. He was happiest, however, when surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jean, daughters Sandra (Sam) Nelson, Beth (Scott) Breuer, sons Michael (Chris), John (Tami), James (Bernadette), and Paul (Juli), sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his sister, Ruth Gluth, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at a future date.