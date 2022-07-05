OWATONNA — Helen Mae Shore, age 77 died at Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN on July 4, 2022. "Who the Son sets free is free indeed" (John 8:36). She is now free.
She was born to Frank and Della (Rahfeldt) Cramer in Sibley, IA. Helen was a 1962 graduate of Worthington High School. She went on to attend Worthington Junior College and later completed her associate's degree at Mankato State University.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Robert Shore on November 30th, 1963. Helen and Jerry moved to Owatonna in 1968 and began their family.
Helen cared deeply about the Owatonna community. She served it in many ways. Most notably, she was active in the United Methodist Church where she was a leader in the United Methodist Women. She was instrumental in organizing Toys for Tots, supported the Owatonna Arts Center, and loved the Little Theater of Owatonna. For many years, she was a Home Health Aide with Steele County Public Health. Then, together with her husband Jerry, they operated J. Shore and Company for 20 years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Shore. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosalind Shore (Ann Pelletier) and Shelly Forrest (Mitch Forrest) and two grandchildren, Garrett and Celia Forrest. She is also survived by her loving companion James Malakowsky.
A memorial visitation will take place at Brick-Meger Funeral home on Thursday, July 7th from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be at Owatonna United Methodist Church on Friday, July 8th at 10:30 am with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Internment will be at Ransom Cemetery in Rushmore, MN at 3:15 pm.
To honor her legacy of service to the community, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to Owatonna United Methodist Church (815 E. University St., Owatonna, MN 55060), Emma Norton Residence (670 Robert St. N., Saint Paul, MN 55101), or Toys for Tots (PO Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060), or find a place you are passionate about and volunteer! For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com
