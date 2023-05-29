Helen Gilma Grunwald

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI)
is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people
who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during
the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is
expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups)
AQI category across central Minnesota. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment
favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce
ground-level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and
temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups. Ozone levels will be low during the overnight and
morning. Air quality will improve on Tuesday, when a weather
system will move across the state and bring increased moisture,
clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.