Helen Gilma Grunwald

OWATONNA — Helen Gilma Grunwald, 89, of Owatonna, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Grunwald, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 1
Visitation
Thursday, June 1, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Visitation
Friday, June 2, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
609 S. Lincoln ave
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Funeral Service
Friday, June 2, 2023
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
609 S. Lincoln ave
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments