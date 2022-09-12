Heather Colleran

OWATONNA — Heather Theresa Colleran, 78, of Owatonna, died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Birchwood Cottages.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Saturday, September 17, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Sep 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 17, 2022
11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
