OWATONNA — Heather Theresa Colleran, 78, of Owatonna, died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Birchwood Cottages.
She was born July 27, 1944 in Ranchi, India the daughter of Clarence and Thelma (Chater) Mulholland. She lived in Pakistan and India. She had the honor of meeting Mother Theresa when her younger brother worked with Mother Theresa in Calcutta.
Heather's aunt introduced her to a fellow teacher, Ghulam Mohammad and after a lengthy courtship the couple married and had one son, Gauher "Mo". The death of her husband at a young age, made her a strong, single parent. In 1988, Gauher "Mo" received an invitation to move to Mankato, MN and Heather joined him in 1989.
Heather enjoyed gardening and writing poetry. She was a strong person and sometimes a bit stubborn. She had a deep love for her son and grandchildren. She had a strong, deep Catholic faith that carried her through many rough times in her life.
She is survived by son, Gauher "Mo" Mohammad of Owatonna; grandsons, Khurram "Big Boy" (Alia) Mohammad of Eagan and Ghulam "Her Favorite" Mohammad of Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Thelma; husband, Ghulam Mohammad; granddaughter, Hana Mohammad and brothers, Claude and Ralph.
A funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
To send flowers to the family of Heather Colleran, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.