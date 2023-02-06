Harvey Raymond Nelson

OWATONNA — Harvey "Harv" Nelson, age 83, passed away February 1, 2023, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 18, 2023, at Brick Meger Funeral Home. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Harvey was born December 27, 1939, to parents Einer and Bessie (Moser) Nelson in Geneva, MN. He entered the United States Army in 1957 and served until his honorable discharge in 1960. He came back to Geneva to work, and he married Anna Srsen in 1962. Harvey worked in the manufacturing industry as a welder and a supervisor for many years. He also had his own welding business: H & S Welding. Due to health reasons, Harvey retired early and he and Anna began to travel all over the United States spending their winters in Arizona.
Harvey was a member of AA and was sober for 28 years which is something his family is very proud of him for. He loved to fish, spending a lot of summers on Lake Ida near Alexandria.
He enjoyed woodworking and made everything from rocking chairs to cabinets. Harvey was liked by all, and he was always willing to help anyone that was in need.
He is survived by wife of 60 years, Anna; children: Lonnie (Sharlene) Nelson, Ellendale, MN, Mike (Mary) Nelson, Howard Lake, MN, and Lori (Scott) Obernolte, Sheldahl, IA; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jerome Nelson, Geneva, MN.
Harvey was preceded in death by parents, and one brother Richard.