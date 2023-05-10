OWATONNA — Harriet H. Bakehouse passed away May 1, 2023, in Owatonna, MN.
Friends may greet the family from 12:00 noon - 1:00 PM Friday May 19 for food and fellowship at the Owatonna United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the lunch hall at 1:00 PM. Harriet's body was donated to Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program, and she will be buried at a later date.
Harriet was born to Curtis and Marjory Homer in Galesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Galesville High School. She attended Wisconsin Stout College graduating with a bachelor's degree in education and she went on to earn a master's degree in home economics at Mankato State University.
Harriet traveled abroad for a few years, prior to her marriage to Donald Bakehouse. The two made their home in rural Owatonna. Donald farmed while Harriet taught. Harriet was a stay-at-home mom followed by being employed by Steele County Extension Services.
She was a voracious reader and belonged to numerous community organizations. She will be remembered for wearing flamboyant, unique apparel. She was a long-time member of the Owatonna United Methodist Church.
Harriet is survived by one son, Steven, and one sister, Elizabeth, of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, daughter Priscilla and sister Barbara.