Gregory Charles Salmonsen

OWATONNA — Gregory (Greg) Charles Salmonsen, 80, died Wednesday August 17, 2022, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Greg was born January 4, 1942, to Del and Betty (Zimmer) Salmonsen in St. Peter. He graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1960, and attended Mankato State College, graduating in 1964. Greg married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Joan Connelly on August 8, 1964. Greg started his career with CIT in Minneapolis. In 1965, their twin sons Jeffrey and Scott were born in St Paul. They moved to Owatonna in 1966 when Greg began working as a purchasing agent for Muckle Manufacturing, later known as Modern Metal Products. In 1968, a daughter, Patricia Jo, was born. After leaving Modern Metal, Greg went to work at Wencl Plumbing until his retirement in 2007.
Greg was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 945, earning the title of Grand Knight. He was also the financial secretary of the KC's for over 30 years and a 4th Degree member. Greg was active with the Owatonna Blue Line Club, Owatonna Jaycees, Owatonna Elks , and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served on the church council.
Greg loved following his children and grandchildren in their activities and athletics. His hobbies included golfing at Brooktree Golf Course, building and flying remote-control airplanes with the Owatonna R-C Modelers Flying Club, and woodworking. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many friends and family.
Greg is survived by his wife Joan and their son, Jeff (Deb) Salmonsen, their children Shelby (Brandon) Teske, Taylor (Owen) Statlander, and Camryn Salmonsen; their daughter Patty (Pete) Stoessel, their son Ben Stoessel; great grandchildren, Lyla Statlander, Easton Teske, and expected baby boy. He also leaves behind his sister Joy Heilman, her son Neil Heilman, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his twin son Scott Salmonsen, parents Del and Betty Salmonsen, father-in-law and mother-in-law Pat and Dorothy Connelly, brother-in-law Niles Connelly, brother-in-law Ed Heilman, sister-in-law Judy Connelly, and great nephew-in-law Jack Kocur.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com