Gordon "Gordy" Spinler

OWATONNA — Gordon (Gordy) Patrick Spinler, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Gordy was born in Owatonna, MN, on October 24, 1950 to the late Justin and Mary (Rysavy) Spinler.

Service information

Jan 22
Parish Rosary
Sunday, January 22, 2023
5:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Jan 22
Visitation
Sunday, January 22, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Jan 23
Visitation
Monday, January 23, 2023
9:30AM-10:20AM
Jan 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 23, 2023
10:30AM
