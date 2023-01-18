Gordon "Gordy" Spinler

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
OWATONNA — Gordon (Gordy) Patrick Spinler, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Gordy was born in Owatonna, MN, on October 24, 1950 to the late Justin and Mary (Rysavy) Spinler.
Friends may greet the family from 5-8 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Brick-Meger Funeral Home, with a parish rosary being recited at 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Litomysl, with visitation prior to the funeral liturgy at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Gordy grew up in the Summit area and attended St. Isidore Catholic School and then graduated from the Blooming Prairie High School in 1968. He was a self-taught mechanic and began his career in the farm implement business. This included tractors, golf carts, small engines, and more. Gordy could fix anything. He lived out his dream job of restoring tractors at Lee J. Sackett, Inc. of Waltham. He loved riding his motorcycle and working on his beloved tractors. Gordy loved telling stories and visiting with people. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl. He also sang with the Litomyslaneous group.
He married the love of his life, Alice Miller, on November 13, 1971. They lived in Bixby, MN their entire marriage. There they raised their four children. Gordy loved his wife, his children, and grandchildren. He kept photos of the grandkids in his three toolboxes.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Alice; his children Carol (Jay) Iverson of Blooming Prairie, MN; Sara (Roger) Jarquin of Alamogordo, NM; Melissa (Tony) Herr of Twin Lakes, MN; and Brian (Bethany) Spinler of Hollandale, MN. Grandchildren include Dylan Herr, Hailey Herr, Amerie Jarquin, Callie Iverson, Logan Herr, Meghan Spinler, Joshua Jarquin, Avery Spinler, Easton Herr, Issac Jarquin, and Savannah Herr. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Libbie Miller, a sister-in-law Dottie Spinler, a sister Mary (Terry) Prokopec, a brother Kevin (Mary Jo) Spinler, and a brother Galen (Sally) Spinler. He was proceeded in death by his father, Justin, mother Mary, brother Eugene, three siblings lost at birth, a brother-in-law Mike Granowski, a sister-in-law Joyce Spinler, father-in-law Ernie Miller, and brother-in-law Ernest Miller, Jr.