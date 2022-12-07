OWATONNA — Geraldine "Jerry" L. Perry, 92, of Owatonna, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
OWATONNA — Geraldine "Jerry" L. Perry, 92, of Owatonna, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
Jerry was born on June 15, 1930 in Urbana, Illinois to Theodore and Opal Magee. Her family moved to Kingman, Indiana. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1948.
She married Paul Russell Perry on December 15, 1948 and the couple had two children.
In 1965, Jerry and her family moved north of Claremont where they had purchased a farm. Paul and Jerry moved to Owatonna in 1978. Jerry enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, sewing, needle point and baking. Her family loved her cooking and always enjoyed her Oatmeal Raisin cookies.
Jerry is survived by her daughter Sandra (and Myron) Schmidt of Owatonna; a son Paul E (and Judy) Perry of Belle Plaine. 5 Grandchildren, Andrea (and Chris) Slater, Matt (and Traci) Schmidt, Jon (and Kim Schmidt, Kelly (Eric Fisher) Perry and Kevin (and Tracee) Perry. 9 Great Grandchildren, Steven (Abby Hallum) Slater, Jacob Slater, Ali Slater, Abbie Perry, Parker Perry, Kylee Perry, Madi Murphy, Gabriel and Joshua Schmidt. A sister in law Doris Magee.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Paul, Grandson Todd Perry, brothers Richard Magee and Edward Magee.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm Monday, December 12, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Amanda Floy will officiate. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.