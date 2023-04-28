Geraldine Geri Morse

ST. PAUL PARK — Passed away April 27, 2023, at her home. Geri was born to parents Walter and Ethel (Fisher) Halla in Owatonna, MN. She attended school in Owatonna. In 1968 she married Steve Morse in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. They lived in Albert Lea at the beginning of their marriage and then moved to St. Paul Park where they raised two sons and made their home for more than 50 years. Geri worked at Farmers Union and for many years at AeroSystems Engineering.
Geri enjoyed cooking and baking, planting flowers in their backyard, crocheting, stamping, and reading. She also enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada and especially loved getting together with family and friends.
Geri is survived by husband, Steve, of 54 years; sons, Brad (Susan) Morse, Zimmerman, MN and Jason (Terri) Morse, Rice Lake, WI; six grandchildren; father, Walter Halla, Owatonna, MN; brother, Jim (Julie) Halla, Spring Valley, MN; sister, Darlene (Gene) Katzung, Owatonna, MN; brother, Kevin Halla (Mary Lou Davidson), Owatonna, MN; and sister-in-law, Audrey Halla, Owatonna, MN. She was preceded in death by mother, Ethel Halla; brother, Duane Halla; and sister-in-law, Rose Halla.
Visitation 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 and continues at 9:30 AM Friday at church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery, Newport, MN. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneral.com 651-459-2483
