Geraldine Geri Morse

ST. PAUL PARK — Passed away April 27, 2023, at her home. Geri was born to parents Walter and Ethel (Fisher) Halla in Owatonna, MN. She attended school in Owatonna. In 1968 she married Steve Morse in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. They lived in Albert Lea at the beginning of their marriage and then moved to St. Paul Park where they raised two sons and made their home for more than 50 years. Geri worked at Farmers Union and for many years at AeroSystems Engineering.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Morse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments