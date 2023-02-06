Geraldine Anne Ginther

OWATONNA — Geraldine "Gerry" Anne De La Hunt Ginther.
Born June 1, 1944, in St. Paul, to Edward and Mary (Hale) De La Hunt. Gerry grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood, graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, pursued nursing and received her LPN certification from St. Joseph's Nursing School. While working in her first nursing position she was introduced through her fellow coworker, Judy Williams (Ginther) to the love of her life, Denny.
Gerry married Denny on November 27, 1965. They resided in Park Rapids, where she worked as a nurse at the Park Rapids clinic. They moved to Alexandria, in 1978 where Gerry spent 14 years working as a geriatric nurse at Knute Nelson home. She was very active with all of their children's activities and events, serving as a Religious Educator at the family parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church.
In 1993, Gerry and Denny moved to Owatonna, where she continued her love of nursing at the Owatonna Clinic working with Dr. Rich Griffin and other colleagues who remain dear friends.
Gerry is survived by her husband Denny of 58 loving years and their children Mark Ginther (Sarah), Dallas, TX; Karin (Bob) Revering, Bemidji, Colleen (David) Lacey, Chaska; Jon Ginther (Vicki), Plymouth and Joe Ginther (Amanda), Owatonna, ten incredible grandchildren and sisters Rosie Basta, St Paul, Ruth Mulcahy, Stillwater, Annette Fitzpatrick, Burlington, VA; brothers Ed DeLaHunt, Park Rapids, and Jim DeLaHunt, Woodbury. Preceded in death by parents Ed and Mary De La Hunt and sister, Patty (De La Hunt) Gerstner.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Owatonna on Friday, February 10, at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family viewing took place February 6, 2023 and interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis Tuesday February 14, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and will be given to charities of their choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com