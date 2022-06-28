Gerald "Bud" Rysavy, Sr.

CLAREMONT — Gerald "Bud" Edward Rysavy, Sr., 88, of Claremont, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by loved ones, after a brief bout with cancer.
Bud was born in Steele County to John and Frances (Vesely) Rysavy on October 15, 1933. He attended the Claremont School until the eighth grade.
On August 21, 1954, he married Ruth Dalland in Owatonna. They made their home in rural Claremont.
In his earlier years, Bud hauled milk as a substitute for the local Claremont Milk Haulers and worked for the Wright Tree Service. The remainder of his life was spent farming before retiring to Texas in 1995 to be closer to his son, Bucky's family. Bud also worked with his son, Bucky, spending every day together retiring back to Minnesota in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Rysavy of Claremont; daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" (and Joel) St. John of Claremont and Jody (and Randy) Christianson of Claremont; brother, Robert "Bob" (Nyla) Rysavy; 8 grandchildren, Buddy (Mandy), Amy (Brad), Terri (Jonny), Nicole (Jody), Randy "Boo" (Katie), Tracy (Jason) Tommy and Toni; 21 great grandchildren, Gabi, Kory, AJ, Brody, Austin, Wyatt, Logan, Addi, Joey, Mason, Jacob, Ella, Declan, Lilly, Cheston, Corwin, Lilly, Brayden, Stella, Cole and Tripp; great great grandson, Dom and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances; son, Gerald "Bucky" Rysavy, Jr. sisters, Geraldine "Geri" Marsolek and Darlene "Dolly" Kniefel.
A family service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with Bud's cousin, Fr. James Buryska officiating. A Celebration of Life visitation and reception will follow the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
A Private Burial will take place at St. Francis De Sale section of Hillside Cemetery by Claremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society, the ALS Association or Ecumen Hospice.