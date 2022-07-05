George H. Wodrich

ELLENDALE — George Herbert Wodrich, 91, of Ellendale, died Monday, July 4, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
He was born May 9, 1931 in Lemond Township, in Steele County the son of Herbert and Mabel (Hanson) Wodrich. He attended school through the eighth grade. As a young man, he farmed with his father along with working for Lyle Anderson Plumbing and Heating for a while. He was drafted into the service and served in Korea. On May 17, 1957, he married Beatrice Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church near Bixby. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their daughter, Barbara.
George was a hard-working farmer all his life. He loved the land and especially loved the farm animals. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing cards, a good old-fashioned game of marbles, listening to old-time music, watching Elvis, Clint Eastwood and John Wayne movies and watching the Big Bang Theory on TV. He dearly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed teasing them.
He is survived by daughter, Barb (Dan) Guggisberg of Owatonna; grandchildren, Theodore Guggisberg of Frost, Susan (Todd) Moore of Hillsboro, OH, Matthew Guggisberg of Rochester, Vincent (Tara) Guggisberg of Grand Forks, ND and Skylar Guggisberg of Ellendale; nine great-grandchildren and nieces Jeri Alwes of Blooming Prairie and Juli Anderson of Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Mabel; wife, Beatrice; sisters, Bernice Wodrich and Eleanor Anderson and great-grandchild, Kelsi Moore.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Ellendale on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held July 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church with Deacon Billie Jo Wicks officiating. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, rural Bixby.
