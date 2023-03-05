Gary Beckman

BELLE PLAINE — Gary Beckman passed away suddenly on February 28th at the age of 74. Born June 2, 1948 to Walt and Rose Beckman, he grew up in Fulda, Minnesota. Gary trained as a teacher at the University of Minnesota - Morris, where he met his wife and life-long love Jan. They shared a fierce and passionate love for the rest of his life.

