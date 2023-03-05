BELLE PLAINE — Gary Beckman passed away suddenly on February 28th at the age of 74. Born June 2, 1948 to Walt and Rose Beckman, he grew up in Fulda, Minnesota. Gary trained as a teacher at the University of Minnesota - Morris, where he met his wife and life-long love Jan. They shared a fierce and passionate love for the rest of his life.
Gary was the consummate renaissance man. He worked as a research scientist before reaching what he considered to be the pinnacle of his career as an at-home dad to his four children, Leah, Samuel, Hanna, and David. He modeled and shared with his family a passion for woodworking, furniture making, cooking, ping-pong, pool, and Tolkein - before it was cool.
He is survived by many friends and family: his wife of 44 years, Jan, his children Dr. Leah Breit (Matthew), Samuel Solsrud-Beckman (Ashley), Hanna Beckman, and David Beckman (Dr. Ken Lythgoe), his siblings Rick Beckman (Collette) and Karen Beckman, his siblings by choice Renae Peters (Dr. Carl), Audrey Szymansky, Diane Anderson (Binner Rahn), and Sherry Lewis, his granddaughters Olivia and Madelyn aka "The Girlies," and his greatest friends Dave and Kathy Chatelaine.
Gary's life will be celebrated in a private gathering, as he would have wished.
