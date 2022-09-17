Gary Alan Ridge

OWATONNA — Gary A. Ridge, age 79, peacefully passed away on September 14, 2022 in Owatonna, MN after a long brave battle against cancer.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Friday, September 23, 2022
4:30PM-6:30PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Sep 24
Visitation
Saturday, September 24, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Sep 24
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 24, 2022
11:00AM
Sep 24
Military Honors
Saturday, September 24, 2022
11:45AM
