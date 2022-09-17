Gary Alan Ridge

OWATONNA — Gary A. Ridge, age 79, peacefully passed away on September 14, 2022 in Owatonna, MN after a long brave battle against cancer.
Gary was born in Fort Dodge, IA on January 2, 1943 to Donald and Leona (Anderson) Ridge. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Worthington, MN. Gary excelled as a three-sport athlete and enjoyed sharing his musical talents at both church and school. After graduating from Worthington High School in 1961, he attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN where he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics. On January 30, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Metz. He taught one year in Westbrook, MN before enlisting in the Officer Candidate School of the United States Army. From March 1969 to March 1970 he served as an Officer in the Army field artillery, stationed in Vietnam.
Returning home in 1970 as a Captain in the Army, Gary began his teaching and coaching career in the Owatonna school district. During his 31 years in the district, Gary taught mathematics and coached football and track and field. Gary completed his career in education as the Activities Director for the Owatonna High School and he completed his military service as a Major in the Army Reserves.
In his retirement, Gary and his wife Glenda enjoyed wintering in Panama City Beach, Florida. He continued to follow Owatonna High School activities and remained a sports and music enthusiast throughout his life. He enjoyed biking, golfing, running, and playing tennis. Gary completed the Twin Cities Marathon twice and qualified for and participated in the Senior Olympic Games four times. He loved making music through singing in the church choir and countless hours of playing the piano in his den.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Glenda; daughters Christi Reed (Jay Lunz), and Sara (Jason) Jacobs; grandson Garrett Reed and granddaughters Grace Jacobs, Emily Jacobs and Lucy Jacobs; sister Nancy King (Tim Delahanty); brothers-in-law Joe (Marilyn) Metz and Larry (Cathy) Metz; 4 nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by an infant son and two year old daughter Jennifer Ridge; his parents Don and Leona Ridge; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Glenn and Loretta Metz.
The funeral service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church. Military honors by the Steele County Funeral Unit will commence outside of the church at the conclusion of the service. Lunch will follow. Friends may greet the family at Brick-Meger Funeral Home from 4:30-6:30pm on Friday September 23, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Worthington, MN at a future date.
Memorials are welcome to Owatonna High School "O" Club, ISD 761 Foundation, Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame, or Homestead Hospice House Patient Care Fund.
