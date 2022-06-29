CLAREMORE, OK — Dr. Frederick H Northrop passed away on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at the age of 87.
The son of Dr. Harson A. and Tessie (Oftedahl) Northrop was born September 26, 1934 in Owatonna, Minnesota. There he would spend all of his early years. He attended Owatonna schools graduating as a member of the class of 1952. During his time there he enjoyed playing football, baseball and golf. Wanting to continue his education he enrolled at St. Olaf Collage in Northfield. There he would complete his undergrad studies. He then enrolled KCOM (Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine). He would graduate from there with his Doctor of Osteopathy in 1957. It was also while in Kirksville, while visiting the local diner that he would first lay eyes on Patty Curtis. Eventually the two would begin dating, and would marry on April 3, 1958. In 1959 the newly wed couple would make their way to Tulsa. There Dr. Northrop had taken an internship at the Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital. After completing his internship, Dr. Northrop began his career in general practice and weight control in Tulsa spending most of his practice at Doctors Family Clinic at 8523 E. 11th St. where he worked for over 50 years. In 2005 he was recognized as a life member of the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association.
In 1967 wanting to move to a more rural setting, Fred and Patty moved to Claremore. There they purchased an 60 acre ranch and began raising their 2 daughters. In the years to follow the ranch became known as the Sunny Oaks Ranch. There he would raise quarter horses. In fact his girls became so heavily involved in showing horses, that it led him to going all in as well. He served as president of the International Buckskin Horse Association, president and CEO of Will Rogers Jockey and Polo club, and representative of the Color Breed Horse Council.
In his spare time Fred had many hobbies and past times. He loved hunting, quail and pheasant were his favorite. There was a love for classic cars. His preference were old Cadillac and Mustangs. He enjoyed bowling, and had a passion for golf having a handicap of 8. He also held memberships at Shangri La, and Cedar Ridge Golf Courses.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harson and Tessie Northrop, infant daughter, Katherine Elaine Northrop; sister, Nina McGahan, and brothers, Cyrus Northrop and George "Sonny" Northrop.
Survivors include his wife Patty; daughters, Tayna Mank and husband Steve, Jan Seago and husband Jerry; grandsons, Justin Seago and wife Kim, and Jeremy Seago and wife Annie; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kade and Kora Seago; brothers, Richard Northrop and wife Kay, Gregory Northrop and Fiance' Valerie Knutson, and Dexter Northrop and wife Lynn; sister, Jean "Toots" Stewart Northrop and many other extended family.
Visitation with family is Thursday June 23, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00pm MMS-Payne Funeral Home located at 105 W. 5th Street in Claremore Ok.
Funeral services are Friday June 24, 2022 at 10:00am at Claremore First United Methodist Church located at 1615 SH-88 Claremore Ok with graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery.