Frederick "Fred" C. Urch

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
On Monday evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in
effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 11 inches total
accumulation expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible,
particularly in southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and
less snow.
Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches and ice accumulations near a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
OWATONNA — Frederick Charles Urch, 58, of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1964, to loving parents Harvey and Evelyn (French) Urch. He joined brother Lowell and sisters Carol, Vicki, Barb, and Becky.
Fred graduated with the West Concord Cardinals Class of 1982. He attended Oak Hills Bible College and graduated from Winona State University. In the summers, he enjoyed working at Camp Courage and Camp Lebanon. Fred had long tenures at Wenger Corporation and Central Farm Service, where he took great joy in motivating and encouraging his team. Fred was united in marriage to Mary (McIver) Urch on June 16, 1990. Together, they raised their son Ted and daughter Tori. He walked countless golf courses watching Ted compete and cheered on years of Tori's volleyball. Fred annually anticipated the adventure and challenge of Lake Superior hikes, Boundary Waters fishing, and Pine County hunting. He found great satisfaction in conquering the unknown with loved ones. Fred cherished campfires and conversations at the family cabin. He was a loving and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews and their next generation. His faith in Jesus was his strength and foundation. The days of his life granted by our Savior will be remembered with sweet recollection by those who knew and loved him.
Fred is survived by his children Ted Urch of Rochester and Tori Urch of Minneapolis; sisters Carol (Richard) Hochreiter of Cherry Valley, CA, Vicki (Mark) Gustafson of West Concord, Barbara (Timothy) Byrne of Crystal, Rebecca (Loren) Montague of Pine City; sister-in-law Mavis Holden of Bemidji; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey & Evelyn (French) Urch, brother Lowell Urch, and niece, Chelsea Montague.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from 3PM to 5PM. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3PM at Bethel Church with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Urch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.