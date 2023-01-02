Frederick "Fred" C. Urch

OWATONNA — Frederick Charles Urch, 58, of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1964, to loving parents Harvey and Evelyn (French) Urch. He joined brother Lowell and sisters Carol, Vicki, Barb, and Becky.

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Urch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments